Nepal issues 466 climbing permits for Mount Everest

The Nepal Government has issued climbing permits to 466 mountaineers, including 40 from India, to climb Mt Everest, the world’s highest peak, this spring.According to data released by the Department of Tourism, climbers from 65 different countries are attempting to scale the peak this season, including Nepal, India, and China.The permit has been issued to 466 climbers from 43 groups. According to the report, 368 of them are male and 98 are female.This has surpassed the previous record of 409 set in 2021.

The permit was obtained by 96 climbers from China, followed by 89 from the United States and 40 from India.Similarly, the permit was granted to 33 climbers from Hungary, 21 from Canada, 18 from Russia, and 15 from the United Kingdom, among others.According to Ang Tshering Sherpa, former President of Nepal Mountaineering Association, the number of climbers receiving permits from Nepal may have increased significantly this time because climbing from the Tibet side (northeast ridge route) has been prohibited since the COVID-19 pandemic.