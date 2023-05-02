Priest commits suicide; streams it live on Facebook

According to police, a 28-year-old temple priest in Ayodhya committed suicide by hanging himself. Ram Shankar Das, a priest at Narasimha temple, live streamed the suicide on Facebook, claiming that police harassment forced him to take such drastic measures. Police had recently filed a case against Ram Shankar Das in connection with the disappearance of the temple’s elderly Mahant, Ram Sharan Das. Ram Sharan Das, 80, has been missing since January of this year. The body of Ram Shankar Das (28) was discovered hanging in his room on the temple grounds Monday afternoon, according to police.

Ram Shankar Das made serious allegations against the in-charge of the Raiganj police outpost and a constable assigned to his security in the live video. Manoj Sharma, Station House Officer at Kotwali Police Station, stated, Priest Ram Shankar Das was addicted to drugs and committed suicide while under the influence of drugs. His allegations against the police are completely false.” When the priest did not appear for work for two days, police opened the door to his room and discovered that he had made a noose out of his cloth and hanged himself with its assistance. According to Sharma, it appears to be suicide at first glance. He stated that an investigation has been launched and that all aspects of the case are being investigated.