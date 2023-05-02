Satheesan alleges government funds channeled to firm linked to Pinarayi Vijayan, says reports.

Recently, V D Satheesan, the Opposition Leader, accused three private service providers linked to the AI-enabled Safe Kerala project of subcontracting all their work to one company – Presadio Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Satheesan said that all government contracts during the LDF tenure have been awarded to these three companies, which were then redirected to Presadio, adding that this firm had close ties with the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan.

‘The Chief Minister seems to have hidden inside the rat hole of silence,’Satheesan told reporters. ‘All our charges are substantiated by documents and records. The Chief Minister should respond to our charges. Let him show the spine to refute our charges.’

The Opposition Leader also questioned why all government-funded work contracts were going to one company and claimed that all money, including profits and commission, from these contracts was flowing into one box – the Presadio company.

Satheesan also accused ULCCS and SRIT of collecting orders and granting them to Presadio. In the AI Camera project, he said that SRIT had formed a consortium with Al Hind and Presadio. As per the agreement, SRIT would be entitled to a 6 per cent service charge, while Al Hind, which will invest Rs 75 crore, would get a 40 per cent share of the profit. Presadio, with no investment whatsoever, would pocket 60 per cent of the profit.

Satheesan asked whether a foreign industrialist had been present during the meeting held to form the consortium (SRIT-Al Hind-Prasadio), hinting at further revelations.