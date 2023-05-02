Sobha Surendran brings CM’s family into AI camera row, demands opposition’s response

BJP state vice-president Sobha Surendran has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of being involved in the controversy surrounding the installation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled cameras in the state. She alleged that Prakash Babu, who is Pinarayi Vijayan’s son’s father-in-law, was behind the company that won the tender for the project.

Sobha also criticized the opposition leader V D Satheesan for not revealing Prakash Babu’s name. ‘Satheesan kept mum even after realising that Prakash Babu’s benami company had taken the contract for the AI camera project,’ she said, accusing the opposition and ruling party of cooperating with each other.

Sobha pointed out that while the opposition had exposed the involvement of a Kannur-based industrialist in the project, it was hesitant to reveal Prakash Babu’s name. She also demanded a probe by a central agency into the AI camera project and criticized the government’s move to order a vigilance inquiry.

‘The vigilance probe is a mere eyewash as the chief minister is an expert in using the state probe agencies for his benefit,’ she said.

Sobha also challenged the government’s claims on employment security in Kerala. ‘The government claims that it had given employment to 7 lakh people. I want to challenge the PSC to release the list of these 7 lakh people who got placement in the public sector,’ she said.