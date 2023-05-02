Sudan crisis; 231 Indians arrived in Ahmedabad from Jeddah

According to a state government official, 231 Indians, including 208 Gujarat residents, who were evacuated from Sudan under the Centre’s ‘Operation Kaveri’ landed at Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday. Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, who oversees the state government’s Non-Resident Gujarati (NRG) division, welcomed these Indians upon their arrival here from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on a special flight.

According to the official, among the 231 Indians were 208 Gujarat residents, 13 Punjab residents, and 10 Rajasthan residents. Under ‘Operation Kaveri,’ India has been busing its citizens from conflict zones in Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan, from where they are flown to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Indian Air Force heavy-lift transport planes and Indian Navy ships.

The Indians are being returned home via commercial flights or IAF aircraft from Jeddah. India has established separate control rooms in Jeddah and Port Sudan, and the India embassy in Khartoum has been coordinating with them in addition to communicating with the Ministry of External Affairs’ headquarters in Delhi. Sudan has seen deadly fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group, which has reportedly killed 400 people.