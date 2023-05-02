Sunak administration in the UK to use redundant cruise ships, ferries and barges to house asylum seekers

The UK government under Rishi Sunak is reportedly planning to use decommissioned cruise ships, ferries, and barges to house asylum seekers in ports around the country at a cost of millions of pounds to the taxpayer. The Guardian reports that officials have been directed to consider alternatives as the backlog of asylum applications remains unresolved, and as many as 10 cruise liners have been sought for the purpose.

Bibby Stockholm, an accommodation vessel owned by Bibby Line, will be anchored at Portland port from early June, with the first batch of migrants expected to take up residence on board. However, Peel Ports, which operates port infrastructure in the Birkenhead area, will only agree to the plans if local council engagement is guaranteed. According to the publication, a leading maritime company has conducted a feasibility study into housing migrants on abandoned oil rigs, but this proposal is unlikely to gain government approval due to safety and logistical concerns.

At the start of the year, Sunak made a pledge to stop migrants from entering the UK illegally, with one of his five promises for 2023 being focused on this goal. Home Secretary Suella Braverman then tabled the Illegal Migration Bill before the House of Commons, with Sunak warning that migrants arriving illegally would not be able to claim asylum.

He stated that their detention and swift removal would deter future illegal migrants and ultimately halt the boats from arriving. However, Sunak has since backtracked on this stance, admitting that his plan to stop small boats crossing the Channel ‘won’t happen overnight’. In addition, the timeline for achieving his goals has been pushed beyond the next general election.

The immigration crisis in the UK reached a peak in 2022, with over 45,000 individuals entering the country illegally, surpassing the record set in the previous year with over 17,000 arrivals. Last year, former interior minister Priti Patel brought in the ‘Rwanda Asylum Policy,’ under which immigrants arriving through ‘illegal’ means would be sent to Rwanda to seek asylum.