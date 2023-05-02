TN CM Stalin calls for all central government exams to be in regional languages

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has demanded that all central government examinations be conducted in regional languages and that students from all states of the country be given equal opportunities. The Chief Minister also praised the Centre’s April decision to hold Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) exams in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. We must raise our voices and demand that all Central Government exams be conducted in all regional languages, Stalin said on Monday in a video series titled “Ungalin Oruvan,” in which the Tamil Nadu Chief minister answered questions about various political developments in the state. “It ought to happen soon.” It has been a long-pending demand of the DMK in Parliament, the State Legislative Assembly, and the People’s Forum. With this, not only the youth of Tamil Nadu, but also the youth of many other Indian states, will be able to write exams in their native languages. Opportunities should not be limited solely to fluency in Hindi and English,” he added.

The Chief Minister stated that their demand was met when the Centre decided to hold the CAPF exams in 13 regional languages and that there is a need to hold all central exams in the aspirants’ respective languages. “India is a federation of states.” As a result, youth from all states should have equal opportunities. For the first time, we have had a positive response to our demand. Let us join forces to have all Central Government exams conducted in all regional languages. “We’re going to win this,” he said.