WhatsApp bans more than 4.7 million accounts in India in March

Mumbai: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned social media messaging platform, has banned more than 4.7 million lakh accounts in India in March. These accounts were banned to combat abuse. WhatsApp revealed that it complied with all three orders received from the newly-constituted Grievance Appellate Committee, between March 1 and March 31, 2023.

‘As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 4.7 million accounts in the month of March. An Indian account is identified via a +91 phone number.Between March 1, 2023 and March 31, 2023, 4,715,906 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 1,659,385 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users,’ a report released by WhatsApp said.

WhatsApp banned over 4.5 million accounts in February, 2.9 million accounts in January, 3.6 million accounts in December and 3.7 million accounts in November.

According to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, all digital and social media platforms working in India and having a cluster of more than 50 lakh customers must release a monthly compliance. The compliance report should provide the details of customer complaints received by the firms and the actions taken by the team against such reports.Meta-owned WhatsApp banned over 4.7 million accounts in March, higher than the number of accounts it barred in the preceding month, and it received and complied with three orders from the Grievance Appellate Committee during March.