Ambulance overturns in Thrissur, three dead

A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday when an ambulance carrying a patient to the hospital met with an accident, leaving three people dead and three others severely injured. The accident took place at Kunnamkulam, a town in Thrissur, Kerala. The deceased were identified as Rahmath, Femina, and Aabid, all natives of Marathamkodu.

According to reports, the ambulance lost control while taking Femina, who was suffering from breathlessness, to the hospital. The driver lost control of the vehicle in heavy rain, and it crashed into a tree and overturned on the road. Unfortunately, three people died on the spot.

Rahmath’s son Fariz, ambulance driver Shuhaib, and friend Sadiq sustained severe injuries in the accident. They are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur.

In another unfortunate incident, another ambulance that rushed to the spot collided with a goods carrier. One person was injured in this accident. The situation was already critical, and this added to the chaos and confusion.

This is a tragic event, and our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and injured. As the investigation continues, authorities must take necessary measures to prevent such accidents in the future. As Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted, ‘The accident is very sad news. My condolences to the families of the deceased. The injured should receive adequate treatment. Proper action should be taken to avoid such accidents in the future.’