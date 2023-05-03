Assessment of current running time prompts Vande Bharat Express schedule revision

The schedule of the Vande Bharat Express train in Kerala may be revised following an assessment of its current running time. A review is planned after delays were reported, particularly in stretches between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod. ‘The timings at the intermediate stations will be revised after studying the operation of the semi high-speed run train for one more week,’ said a railway official. ‘The issues that have resulted in the current delay are halts for more than the allotted time at some stations, mandatory cap on speed at some stretches and even inexperience of the loco pilots assigned for the new service.’ Although the train reaches Kasaragod on schedule, it is unable to keep to time in the intermediate stations due to passengers delaying disembarking and loading of food not being done swiftly.

The delay is mostly reported from the sections of the route within the limits of the Thiruvananthapuram Division. The chief reason is the speed limit imposed owing to the track renewal work. The Kerala High Court has rejected a plea for a stop at Tirur, filed by an advocate, ruling that the decision of train stops was in the domain of the Railways.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the police are investigating a stone-pelting incident that occurred on the train between Parappanangadi and Tanur. A window pane of the train’s C4 coach had developed cracks, and the incident was recorded by a passenger on their phone. Vande Bharat Express is India’s fastest train, and the first of this premium semi high-speed train for Kerala was launched last month.