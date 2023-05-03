Kerala artisans at ‘Neyyt’ weave magic into Met Gala’s red carpet

On Monday, the Met Gala, one of the most significant fashion events in the world, took place in New York City, showcasing a plethora of Asian celebrities, including Indian mega-stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, who stunned everyone with their fashion choices. However, the event had another big Indian connection, apart from the Indian celebrities in attendance.

The stunning red carpet on which the celebrities walked was designed by the Indian design house, ‘Neyyt by Extraweave,’ and was proudly ‘made in India.’ Neyyt shared the news on its official Instagram account and expressed its delight, saying, “A proud moment for our team to provide carpets to the Met Gala for the second time in a row. Contemporary design, woven with love, rooted in Kerala. Made in India.”

It is reported that it took 60 days to complete the carpet at the 2023 Met Gala, which was 6960 square meters and made from 58 rolls of 30*4 meters. The carpet was made from sisal fibres, derived from the Agave plant, and was painted in the United States. These fibers are 120 cm long, sturdy, and used to make floor covering, wall coverings, and high-end carpets. Neyyt by Extraweave is an Alappuzha-based design house, led by two Indian designers, Sivan Santhosh and Nimisha Srinivas.

Last year, the Metropolitan of Art’s Costume Institute in New York decided to switch from the traditional red carpet to a more sustainable option. For this purpose, they connected with Neyyt by Extraweave and asked them to manufacture the exquisite carpet this season.

This year’s Met Gala theme was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,’ based on a new Costume Institute exhibition that explores the work of the iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld. Lagerfeld spent decades of his life creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi, Chanel, and his own namesake label before he died in 2019 at the age of 85.

In addition to Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, entrepreneur Isha Ambani and style icon Natasha Poonawala also graced the event with their unique styles. The Gala night saw the presence of celebrities like Karlie Kloss, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Robert Pattison, Jared Letto, Rihanna, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, and Gigi Hadid.