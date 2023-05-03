The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner denied entry at Met Gala after party at NYC nightclub The Box

There have been reports that Kylie Jenner, a star from The Kardashians, was denied entry to the Met Gala afterparty at NYC’s The Box nightclub, which was hosted by hospitality guru Richie Akiva, Doja Cat, and Diddy.

However, the truth is that she wasn’t able to enter the venue because of chaos at the entrance gate. Witnesses said that the door was closed because the venue was over capacity. Another source said that Kylie arrived after midnight to meet up with her sister Kendall Jenner and her rumored beau Bad Bunny, who were already inside. However, she couldn’t meet them because there were too many people trying to get in, causing a chaotic scene.

According to Page Six, Kylie prematurely got out of her car, and organizers were not prepared to escort her inside. She decided to leave the party since she didn’t want to be at a crowded event, and she rarely goes to clubs. It was also reported that Janelle Monae and Evan Mock were turned away because the door was closed due to capacity, and the police had to manage the crowds and keep the street clear.

Despite the chaos, some lucky guests were able to enter the party, including Gisele Bundchen, Emily Ratajkowski, Mary J. Blige, Lil Nas X, Paris Hilton, Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, FKA Twigs, and Anna Wintour’s daughter, Bee Carrozzini. Chris Rock was said to have had some fun on the dance floor, while Teyana Taylor gave a surprise performance.

Kylie Jenner is not known for being a party person and rarely goes to clubs with her friends. Instead, she prefers staying home over going out to bars and drinking alcohol. Therefore, it’s not surprising that she decided to leave the party instead of struggling to get through the crowd.