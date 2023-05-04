11 people killed in SUV-truck collision

Eleven people were murdered, including five women and two children, when their sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district on Thursday, according to authorities. The victims were on their way to a wedding from Soram-Bhatgaon village in Dhamtari district, police said, adding that the tragedy happened on Wednesday night at Jagtara village under Purur police station area on National Highway-30.

According to Arun Kumar Sahu, Station House Officer of Purur police station, the victims were on their way to a wedding in Markatola village in Kanker district when their car collided head-on with the truck. While ten occupants of the Mahindra Bolero died on the spot, a child succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital, he said.The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he said, adding efforts are on to trace the truck driver who fled the scene leaving behind his vehicle. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed grief over the incident