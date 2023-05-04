7,500 people relocated to safer areas; army sent to violent Manipur

According to a defence spokesperson on Thursday said, the Army and Assam Rifles were sent in to handle the situation in Manipur after violence erupted during a tribal uprising. He added that more individuals are being relocated to safer locations. He claimed that 7,500 people have so far been rescued and given refuge by the forces from the violent areas.

After being recalled last night, the Army and Assam Rifles, along with the state police, were able to stop the violence by morning, according to the spokesperson. According to authorities, during the march in the Torbung region of Churachandpur district, an armed mob allegedly attacked members of the Meitei group, resulting in retaliatory attacks in the valley districts, which intensified the violence throughout the state. Several shops and houses were vandalised and gutted in Torbung during an arson that lasted more than three hours, they said. Curfew has been imposed in tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts, as well as non-tribal-dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts. Mobile internet connections have been suspended throughout the state. Houses of Kuki tribals in the Imphal valley were ransacked in many regions, causing them to leave, according to authorities.