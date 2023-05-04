AAP will supply cots for protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

In light of the recent wet spell in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will provide cots to wrestlers staging a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of the wrestling federation chairman on sexual harassment charges.Rain pelted the nation’s capital on Wednesday, inundating low-lying neighbourhoods and slowing vehicular traffic on major thoroughfares.Between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s major meteorological station, reported 20.9 mm of rain and a maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius, nine degrees below normal.

“On the instructions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we have decided to send foldable cots to the protest site,” said senior AAP leader and MLA Somnath Bharti. We hope that this tiny assistance would make the wrestlers’ difficult situation a little bit easier, he said. Since April 23, the wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar. They have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh, of sexual harassment.