Union government denies permission to Kerala CM to participate in Abu Dhabi investment meet

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has cancelled his visit to the UAE. Chief Minister cancelled his trip as the Union government denied permission for his trip. Pinarayi Vijayan, PWD Minister PA Muhammad Riyas, Industries Minister P Rajeev, and Chief Secretary was supposed to attend Abu Dhabi investment meet. The Union government denied the permission for this stating that the investment meet does not have importance that requires Chief Minister’s participation.

A letter had been submitted to the Ministry of External Affairs which included a direct invitation sent by the UAE Minister of State for Commerce to the Chief Minister. External Affairs minister S Jaishankar personally verified these documents and found that the event does not have the importance that requires Chief Minister’s participation. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has informed that there is no objection to the participation of officials.

The state government had also approached the Prime Minister’s Office for this. But the Prime Minister’s Office has not intervened in the matter.

UAE has invited the states of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.