Know how ageing affects IVF treatment success

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is an assisted reproductive method. Couples who struggle with infertility often turn to IVF. Recent studies show that the IVF success rates decrease with age.

As per experts, the fertility of women declines with age and this decline becomes more significant after 35 years of age. Women are born with a finite number of eggs, and as they age, the quality and quantity of these eggs decrease, making it more challenging for embryos to implant and lead to a successful pregnancy. Other factors such as the woman’s medical history and the quality of the sperm and embryos used in the procedure can also impact the success rate.

According to research conducted by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), women under 35, particularly those in their 20s, have a greater chance of conceiving successfully . It is because that this age is when they are most fertile.

Women over 40 face significant difficulty in achieving natural conception, with the pregnancy rate for intrauterine insemination (IUI) being almost nil. As a result, IVF is a viable option for women above 40 who want to get pregnant.