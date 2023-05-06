Discuss these topics with your partner before getting married

Marriage is one of the most important aspects of life. There are no there’s no fixed formula to ensure a happy marriage. Marriage is a practical decision and it is a must that you and your partner are on the same page on some crucial matters.

Saurabh Goswami, Director of the niche matrimony Ultra Rich Match has listed 10 topics he feels every couple must discuss before tying the knot. ‘This is a time when the partners should be asking practical questions to each other and getting to understand each other before they start this most important journey together,’ says Saurabh Goswami.

Here are some key issues that every couple must discuss before marriage:

Living arrangements after marriage: Every couple must know whether they will be staying in a joint family or a nuclear set-up. It is imperative that the couple is on the same page about this matter, or else it can cause disruptions in the family.

Are they both open to shifting locations if an opportunity arises: A lot of people do not want to change locations, while some others are open to it. This can cause a serious rift in a relationship if such an opportunity or need arises.

Who will be doing which household chore: This issue must be openly discussed before marriage. There are the times when women and men both have demanding careers. Dividing household work equally would ensure that your home runs smoothly, and both partners get time to unwind.

Do they want kids, and when: This topic requires a long honest conversation.

How do they handle arguments: A person might go into a shell after an argument, while another wants to discuss more. If both partners are not aware of the other’s traits, it could lead to even more frustration.

What will be the financial arrangements after marriage: The financial arrangements after marriage like who will contribute how much towards household expenses and who will be looking after mortgages must be discussed openly.

The past attachments: This is a very sensitive topic. People tend to avoid talking about their past relationships. However, it is important that the other has at least a superficial recap of one’s past so that they are prepared to handle any unexpected surprises that may arise later.

What are the triggers to avoid with each other: If only they had had an open conversation about his trigger beforehand, they could have avoided a lot of arguments. Discuss and try to avoid each other’s triggers.

Hobbies and interests: Every person is different, but every couple needs a common hobby or a pastime to bring them together.