Harry Potter and The Lord Of The Rings returning to Indian cinemas

“Harry Potter” and “The Lord of the Rings” are returning to Indian theatres to commemorate Warner Bros. 100th anniversary.From Friday, leading theatre chains PVR-Inox and Miraj Cinemas began playing the “Harry Potter” films, based on author JK Rowling’s book series.The franchise’s marathon run, which includes titles such as “The Philosopher’s Stone,” “The Chamber of Secrets,” “The Prisoner of Azkaban,” “The Goblet of Fire,” “The Order of the Phoenix,” “The Half-Blood Prince,” and “The Deathly Hallows – Part 1 & 2,” will continue through May 11.The acclaimed trilogy “The Lord of the Rings,” adapted from JRR Tolkien’s fantasy classic, will be released in theatres from May 13 to 15, according to a press statement.

The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King complete the trilogy.Over the past century, Warner Bros. has produced some of the most recognisable and beloved films, with iconic characters who have captivated audiences for centuries. Some fans may have missed out on seeing these films in theatres, and others may like to relive the experience. As part of our Centenary Celebrations, we plan to re-release some of our most cherished films and franchises in cinemas, starting with the Harry Potter Series and the Lord of the Rings Trilogy, with many more to come to serve our loyal fans, said Denzil Dias, VP & Managing Director India Theatrical at Warner Bros. Discovery, in a statement.