Imphal Valley calm as Manipur violence death toll reaches 54.

The Manipur riots have left 54 people dead, with the highest number of deaths reported at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal West district. The Churachandpur district hospital and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East district have also reported 16 and 15 deaths, respectively. On Friday, security presence was increased with the deployment of more army troops, rapid action forces, and central police forces. Shops and markets were allowed to open in the morning with people buying vegetables and other essential commodities as security forces were deployed in large numbers.

Two separate encounters in Churachandpur district on Friday night left five hill-based militants dead and two India Reserve Battalion jawans injured. Meanwhile, the army rescued and shifted about 13,000 people to safe shelters, including some in army camps, as Churachandpur, Moreh, Kakching, and Kangpokpi districts were brought under ‘firm control.’ The situation in Imphal East and West districts witnessed sporadic incidents of arson and attempts by inimical elements to establish blockades.

Nearly 10,000 soldiers from the Army and the Assam Rifles have been deployed in the state to maintain peace. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation in Manipur with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and top officials on Friday, while the Centre dispatched additional security forces and anti-riot vehicles to the state. Trains to Manipur have been cancelled with immediate effect due to the prevailing situation.

The violence first erupted during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organized by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday in Torbung area of Churachandpur district. The march was organized by tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, to protest against the demand of Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status after the Manipur High Court asked the state government to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status by the Metei community. An armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community during the march in Torbung, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts and escalating violence throughout the state.

‘Prompt response by Security Forces led to rescuing of civilians of all communities from various minority pockets of areas affected by violence,’ said a PRO. As a result, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Moreh, and Kakching are now under firm control, with no major violence reported since Friday night.