Know how to keep romance live in long-distance relationships

To keep a relationship live it needs constant care and dedication. Both the partners must take care to keep romance live in relationship. Maintaining healthy long-distance relationships can be difficult, particularly during the holidays.

‘New Year’s and Christmas are one of the most beautiful times of the year and we see people coming together for holidays, travel, and even weddings. For couples who are in long-distance relationships (LDR), this can be quite challenging as long-distance relationships are already demanding and it takes a big amount of mutual trust, patience, and compromise to manage. However, to keep things happy and exciting, long-distance couples can definitely incorporate some shared interests or to ensure the spark is always alive,’ says Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager India, Gleeden – a dating app.

If you are an LDR couple, here are some of the top ideas that will keep things exciting between you:

Virtual Movie Nights: Watch your favourite movie, a new series, or even sports events together. Spending time like this together will help you rebuild the connection.

Flirting through texts: Flirting and cheesy conversations will make romance live in LDRs.

Shower them with gifts: Give your partner surprise gifts. Every small action goes a long way when it comes to long-distance relationships.

Get Intimate: Couples require a sense of intimacy not just sexual but also emotional in order to stay deeply connected with their partners.