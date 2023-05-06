Mamata Banerjee expresses shock after jawan from Darjeeling murdered in Rajouri incident

India: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed sorrow over the passing of a 25-year-old Darjeeling jawan who was one of the five Indian soldiers who died in a battle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Banerjee expressed her astonishment at learning of Siddhant Chetri’s passing and her condolences to the soldier’s grieving family.

‘Deeply shocked to learn that our Siddhant Chetri, a 25-year-old jawan from Bijanbari, Darjeeling, is among the five valiant soldiers of the Indian Army who lost their lives during an encounter with the terrorists in a special operation at Rajouri in J&K yesterday. Our patriotic jawans laid down their lives to neutralise the terrorists and their supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten,’ Banerjee tweeted.

‘I offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved families of Siddhant Chetri and the other patriots who have lost their lives yesterday,’ she further added.

When a group of terrorists ambushed them inside a heavily forested region at Kandi in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday as an operation was ongoing to flush out ultras, at least five soldiers were murdered. The terrorists are thought to have been responsible for the April 20 attack in Poonch on an army convoy, which also claimed the lives of five troops. The operation also resulted in the injury of an army member.