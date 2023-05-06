More than a thousand Manipuris enter Assam

Following violence in the neighbouring state, more than 1,100 individuals from Manipur’s Jiribam district and adjoining areas have crossed the inter-state border into Assam’s Cachar district, officials said on Saturday.The majority of the migrants are from the Kuki community, and they worry that their homes in Manipur have been destroyed by the parties that attacked them as they fled to safety in Cachar on Thursday night.”We heard screams in our area around 10 p.m. on Thursday, and it took us a few minutes to realise that we had been attacked.” “They were pelting stones at us, threatening us, and saying this is their final war,” L Muangpu, 43, a Jiribam resident, said after crossing the state boundary.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha visited the border area under Lakhipur Sub-division on Friday and stated that the Cachar district administration is providing all required facilities to the people of Jiribam. Jha stated that about 1,100 individuals from Manipur had travelled to Cachar across the Jiri River and a few others by road due to the continuous turmoil in their state. Some have gone to relatives’ homes, while others have sought refuge in the various camps set up by the Cachar district administration in Jorkha Hmar lower primary school, Mirpur lower primary school, Fulertal Union high school and community halls in Rangmaijan, K Bethel and Lalpani villages in the sub-division, according to the deputy commissioner.