NEET UG 2023 admit card out at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards for the 2023 National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG). Candidates can obtain their hall tickets by visiting the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in. The hall tickets for the exam, which is set to take place on May 7 from 2 p.m. to 5:20 p.m., were released in the late hours of May 3 (Wednesday).

Medical aspirants can download the NEET hall tickets 2023 by following the steps given below.

Visit the NTA NEET official website, neet.nta.nic.in 2023.

Click on the NEET UG admit card 2023 download link

It will redirect you to the admit card link.

Enter registration number, date of birth, password.

Submit the details entered.

NEET admit card will be displayed.

Check details and download the admit card for future reference.