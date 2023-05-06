President Murmu visits Similipal tiger reserve

President Droupadi Murmu paid a visit to the Similipal National Park in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Friday. Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to her home state beginning Thursday, spent more than two hours in the reserve forest, which spans 2,750 square kilometres, and was greeted by Similipal Tiger Reserve officials. Members of eco-tourism organisations, especially women from Jamuni, Barehipani, Gurguria, and Kumari, participated enthusiastically in the President’s jungle safari. According to an official, she had a vegetarian lunch at Cahala during the tour. Murmu was offered a vegetarian platter of Odisha dishes during her woodland excursion. According to an eco-tourism group member, she ate ‘parwal-aloo’ (pointed gourd-potato curry), ‘drumstick-baigan subji’ (drunstick-brinjal curry), ‘pakoda’ (fritter), ‘dal,’ rice, ‘roti,’ curd, green salad, ‘papad,”makhna kheer’ (sweetmeat), and fresh fruits.

Murmu attended a civic celebration in Rairangpur town on Thursday, where she began her political career. This was her first visit to Rairangpur in the Mayurbhanj district, where she was born, since attaining the country’s highest constitutional post. On Saturday, the president will attend the convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Baripada.