Tiny Tom refrains from launching son in films due to rampant drug abuse in Mollywood.

Actor Tiny Tom has acknowledged the rampant drug abuse within the Malayalam film industry, particularly among young actors. He revealed that he decided not to launch his son in films despite receiving a good role offer because of the prevalent drug culture. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Kerala University Youth Festival, Tiny Tom, who is also an ambassador for the anti-drug campaign ‘Yodhavu’ of the Kerala Police, stated, ‘Many in the field use drugs. Often it’s the youngsters in the age group of 16 to 18 years who turn to drugs. I only have one son.’

Tiny Tom also shared the story of an artist he recently met who is addicted to drugs. ‘His tooth has got decayed due to drug usage. But many say he performs his roles well by using drugs. Now it’s the teeth, soon it will be his bones. So you should be addicted to arts and not drugs,’ he added.

Recently, Culture Minister Saji Cherian expressed concern over the allegations of drug abuse in the Malayalam film industry. Following complaints from several movie producers, the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) also decided not to work with two young Mollywood actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi.

During the Kerala University Youth Festival, Tiny Tom exhibited his talent for mimicry, imitating prominent actors, and entertaining the crowd. His revelations about the prevalence of drug abuse in the Malayalam film industry have added to the growing demand for strict action against substance abuse.