95% of jail inmates pass Class 10 board exams

Ninety-five percent of inmates in jails in Uttar Pradesh who took the board exam for Class 10 passed it, while the success rate for Class 12 was over seventy percent. The Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results were released on April 25 by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad in Prayagraj. The percentage of prisoners earning first-division scores was 82.40, and 57 of the 60 prisoners who took the Class 10 exam passed it, according to the Prisons department. 45 of the 64 prisoners who took the Class 12 board test passed it, or 70.30% of them. Six inmates (13.3%) received first-division grades. All six Firozabad District Jail detainees scored first division in the Class 10 board test. Similarly, all five detainees of Lucknow’s district jail received first-division grades.

All four Shahjahanpur District Jail detainees who took the Class 10 board exam received first division. Agra District Jail, Saharanpur District Jail, Kanpur Nagar District Jail, Agra Central Jail, and Moradabad District Jail all had two inmates win first place.