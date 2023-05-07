According to NCRB data, almost 40k women missing in the last five years

According to government statistics, approximately 40,000 women went missing in Gujarat over the period of five years. According to NCRB data, 7,105 women were reported missing in 2016, 7,712 in 2017, 9,246 in 2018, and 9,268 in 2019. In the year 2020, 8,290 women were reported missing. The total number equals 41,621.

According to a statement made by the state administration before the Assembly in 2021, 4,722 women went missing in Ahmedabad and Vadodara in just one year (2019-20). Former IPS officer and member of the Gujarat State Human Rights Commission Sudhir Sinha stated, In some missing person cases, I have observed that girls and women are occasionally sent to states other than Gujarat and forced into prostitution.

The problem with the police system is that it does not take missing person situations seriously. These are more serious offences than murder. Because when a child goes missing, his or her parents may have to wait for years for their child to be found, and the missing case should be examined as thoroughly as a murder case, he added. Missing person cases are frequently ignored by the police because they are investigated in the manner of the British-era, Sinha explained.