BJP Chief to Attend ‘The Kerala Story’ Screening in Bengaluru Despite Controversy

Amid ongoing controversy surrounding the film ‘The Kerala Story’, BJP national president JP Nadda is set to attend a special screening of the movie on Sunday in Bengaluru, where he is campaigning for the party for the upcoming Assembly polls. The screening is scheduled to take place at 8.45 pm in the Garuda Mall. Commenting on the film, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya said, ‘ ‘The Kerala Story’ is an important movie documenting & reflecting social issues of our times, in Kerala & other parts of the country. It has a salient message for our young women.’ Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the movie is based on a terror conspiracy. ‘The Kerala Story’ film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists’ design,’ he said. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on the other hand, has accused the movie of being deliberately made with the aim of communal polarisation and spreading hate propaganda against Kerala.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, however, has come out in support of the film, stating that it has been made tax-free in the state because it ‘exposes the conspiracy of love Jihad, religious conversion and terrorism.’ Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, ‘The Kerala Story’ stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. The film’s trailer claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group ISIS, but the makers withdrew the figure after facing backlash.