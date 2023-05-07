India’s weather department issues alert for a potential cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal

The weather department in India has issued a warning for a possible cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal. Cyclone Mocha is expected to form on Saturday in the Bay of Bengal, and its path will pass along the coastal areas that are home to tens of millions of people.

The states located along the Bay of Bengal, including West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, have been alerted, and local disaster response teams are on standby in case of emergencies. Fishermen have been advised to avoid the high seas until May 11. There is also an expectation of more rainfall in Chennai and the surrounding areas.

Cyclone Mocha’s timeline is as follows: on May 6, it will form in the southeast Bay of Bengal and turn into a low pressure on May 7. The depression is anticipated to intensify on May 8 and later develop into a cyclonic storm on May 9, as it moves towards the central Bay of Bengal.

According to international geographic models, the cyclone is likely to move towards the central Bay of Bengal before turning north. It will then head towards the Tamil Nadu coast and change course on May 11.

The forecast predicts that the cyclone will strengthen as it moves north and northeast. It may turn into a very strong cyclone and make landfall on the southeast coast of Bangladesh or in Myanmar. It is expected to hit Odisha and West Bengal as a powerful cyclone.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued advisories to fishermen and warned of “squally weather” over the South Bay of Bengal and the coastline along the states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The IMD has also cautioned about “squally weather” in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea.