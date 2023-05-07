Launch of direct flights between Yangon and Chennai

A direct flight from Yangon to Chennai was launched amid much fanfare and ceremony. Myanmar Airways’ A320 aircraft was used for the inaugural trip on Saturday. The Airport Authority of India welcomed the aircraft with a Water Salute upon its arrival in Chennai. Both Yangon and Chennai airports held ceremonies in which travellers were greeted warmly and check-in counters were gorgeously decorated.Prof. Ranganathan J, Honorary Consul of Myanmar – Chennai, ignited the lamp alongside senior dignitaries from the Airport Authority of India and Myanmar Airlines executives at the Chennai departure terminal.

MAI’s nonstop flights connect Chennai to new exotic tourist locations such as Yangon, Mandalay, Bagan, and Thandwe (Ngapali Beach), to name a few. Yangon is well-known for the Shwedagon Pagoda, Myanmar’s most sacred and well-known Buddhist pagoda, as well as other religious sites like as Bago, Pindaya, and nature trails in Inle Lake. More than 2,200 Buddhist temples, pagodas, and monasteries may be found in Bagan. MAI will first operate on this route once a week on Saturdays. Flight 8M 630 will take off from Yangon at 0800 and arrive in Chennai at 1015. Flight 8M 631 will leave Chennai at 11:15 a.m. and arrive in Yangon at 15:15 a.m. MAI is a full-service carrier that now serves 18 international and 18 domestic destinations and has interline agreements with 34 other carriers. MAI already operates nonstop flights between Delhi and Gaya.