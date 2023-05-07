Maoists set fire on base camp of a private road

On Friday, armed squad members of the banned CPI-Maoist stormed the base camp of a private road construction business in Bihar’s Naxal-infested Gaya and Aurangabad districts, torching several machines.

According to police, a gang of armed guerillas assaulted the private firm’s camp in Barha hamlet near Chakarbandha forest about midnight and kept the employees captive before setting fire to an earth-moving machine and other equipment. The road building company has been won the contract to build the road between Barha and Tarchua villages in Gaya district’s Dumaria block.

They also left handwritten brochures warning select persons of repercussions for working with the state police. The Maoists claimed that SPOs who worked against the outlawed organisation would face punishment in a kangaroo court. Among those targeted are Ashok Yadav, Arjun Yadav, Dharmendra Bhuyian, Sanjay Paswan, Vinay Yadav, Suresh Master, and Satyendra Yadav.