MV Govindan: AI camera accusations a tactic to deflect from government’s progress.

M V Govindan, the CPM state secretary, has accused the opposition of using allegations of corruption against the AI-enabled camera project as a diversion tactic to hide the state government’s achievements. Speaking to the media, he claimed that the UDF and the media were spreading propaganda against the government and the Safe Kerala project.

Govindan also alleged that the Prime Minister, the opposition leader, and the state BJP leadership have joined forces to spread lies about CPM. He dismissed the allegations raised by the Congress leaders as complete nonsense and accused them of engaging in RSS-level propaganda using lies and half-truths.

Regarding the allegations, Govindan explained that the expense is for setting up control rooms and the systems to operationalize the project and not just for procuring cameras. He also clarified that the decision to implement the project was mandated by the Supreme Court and the Central Government.

Govindan criticized the opposition for dragging Keltron into an unnecessary controversy and said, ‘There seems to be a tussle in the opposition leaderships. While Satheesan alleges a Rs 100-crore scandal, Chennithala thinks he has to raise the figure higher to get better attention.’