Police tighten security as farmers unite with wrestlers in protest at Jantar Mantar

Hundreds of farmers gathered at the Jantar Mantar protest site on Sunday to support the wrestlers who are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced a nationwide agitation in solidarity with the wrestlers and has demanded the immediate arrest of Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by some of the women wrestlers.

The protest has garnered significant attention and security has been tightened at Jantar Mantar and the border areas of Delhi. Delhi Police are checking all vehicles entering the city, and pickets have been increased at the Delhi-Ghazipur, Tikri, and Singhu borders. Multiple layers of barricades have also been put in place to ensure the safety of the protesters.

A senior police officer stated that ‘We have taken adequate security measures to ensure that the protest at Jantar Mantar remains peaceful. CCTV surveillance is being done, and we have deployed enough security personnel there. Those visiting the protest site are being checked thoroughly as part of precautionary measures.’

The wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23, and on April 28, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh based on complaints filed by seven women wrestlers, including a minor. The SKM has expressed solidarity with the wrestlers and has called for nationwide agitation until their demands are met.