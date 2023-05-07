Stranger Things final season’s shoot halted amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike

The shoot of the final season of the popular Netflix show, Stranger Things, has been stopped due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, co-creators and co-showrunners of the series, made an announcement on social media on Saturday that they are unable to begin production due to the strike.

They explained that writing is a crucial part of the shooting process, and without the writers, it is not possible to complete the production of an entire season. The Duffer brothers expressed their hope that a fair deal will be reached soon so that everyone can resume work.

Reports indicate that the writing for the fifth and final season began in August 2022, shortly after the fourth season premiered. However, with the ongoing writers’ strike, the production of the final season has been paused. Other Netflix shows, such as Big Mouth and Cobra Kai, are also facing delays and production pauses due to the same reason.

After the release of the final season of Stranger Things, the Duffer brothers plan to launch an animated series set in the Stranger Things universe, which will be financed by themselves, along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. Along with the fifth and final season of the original series, the Duffer brothers recently announced a London stage show, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and are working on another live-action spinoff of the flagship series, which is currently untitled.