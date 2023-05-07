These are common personal hygiene mistakes most men make everyday

Personal hygiene is an essential part of our lifestyle. It is very essential for our physical and mental health. Personal hygiene enhances personality and helps to protect against diseases. But, most men make several mistakes unknowingly. These mistakes h can unintentionally lead to the emergence of bacteria and germs.

Here are five common personal hygiene mistakes most men make and how to fix them.

Not washing between your cheeks: Use a mild moisturizing soap to clean the intimate area. Take the soap work it up to form a lather in your palm, and gently clean the private parts to prevent dirt, grime, and bacteria. Wash off with warm water. Don’t wash too vigorously or frequently.

Sleeping with underwear: Sleeping while wearing underwear may result in the private parts rubbing against the clothing, causing sweating.

Shaving completely down there: The hair shaft has a tendency to gather sweat, dirt, and oil, which can lead to infections. And shaving it completely can cause sharp razor burns and itching. So just trim and pubic hair should not be removed completely.

Not washing your bedsheets within 10 days: Wash linens in warm water frequently after every 1 week to avoid exposure to body secretions such as sweat and other infection-causing bacteria, fungi, pollen, and animal dander.

Not brushing your tongue and flossing every day: To maintain good dental hygiene, brush your tongue and floss every day, in addition to drinking plenty of water, consuming vitamin-C-rich foods, and avoiding beverages like tea, milk, coffee, and alcohol.

Regularly washing your hair: Men have small hair; they tend to wash it regularly. Excessive washing can deplete the scalp and hair of their natural oils.