Two arrested for brutal attack on youths in Aluva amid road rage

Over the weekend, two young individuals were brutally attacked by four persons, including an autorickshaw driver, in Aluva, following a confrontation over a scratch on the former’s car. The incident occurred on the parallel road to National Highway near Marthanda Varma bridge at 6.30 pm.

According to reports, the four individuals traveling in the autorickshaw became angry when the youths in the car questioned why the autorickshaw brushed their car, leaving scratches on the vehicle. The altercation resulted in a violent attack on the young men, which was witnessed by a large crowd that had gathered, leading to traffic disruption.

Two people have been arrested based on the youths’ complaint, and the video of the incident was shared on social media. The four-member gang is seen attacking the young men with a stick, brick, and stone. Despite attempting to flee the scene, the attackers pursued and assaulted the youths, with the complainants alleging that the attackers even took their purse and money from the car after breaking the windshield. The youths, who suffered injuries in the attack, sought medical attention at a nearby hospital.

This disturbing incident serves as a reminder of the importance of exercising restraint and maintaining calm in such situations. As Aluva Police continue their investigation, we hope that justice will be served, and the perpetrators will be held accountable for their actions.