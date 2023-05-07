WFI Chief Brij Bhushan must be arrested by May 21, orders Committee

A 31-member committee that advises protesting wrestlers has set a May 21 deadline for the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, threatening to take “significant action” if he is not arrested. Despite some farmers joining the wrestlers at the protest site, grappler Vinesh Phogat insisted that their protest has not been hijacked by farmers. The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait, along with other Khap Maham and Sankyut Kisna Morcha members, pledged their support to the wrestlers, with members of each khap joining the protest site every day. The Delhi Police have recorded statements of seven women who have accused Brij Bhushan of sexual exploitation and the wrestlers have demanded his removal. If their demands are not met, Vinesh Phogat hinted that the protest may become larger, but she assured that the wrestlers will compete in upcoming events.

‘The wrestlers’ committee will take care of the protest, and we will support the wrestlers from outside. We have scheduled a meeting for May 21. If the government does not offer a resolution, we will devise our next strategy,’ Tikait said. He also added that it will be a long battle and it may spread across the country. ‘This is not a political protest, this is a non-political organisation. But a few politicians have come in support of the wrestlers, cutting across party lines,’ he said.

Baldev Singh Sirsa said that they have decided to force the government to arrest Brij Bhushan, and the wrestlers will continue their struggle in the same way farmers fought against the farm laws. ‘I request that the government does not test our patience. They had tested us some time back, and we had cleared the exam,’ he said.

Vinesh Phogat said, ‘We can take a big call if a resolution does not come by May 21. No one has hijacked our protest, it’s just that people have joined us in our fight against injustice. These people respect us and care for our dignity,’ she said. ‘All the women can connect to this battle of ours. The supporters have given us strength. We are ready to fight.’

‘We have just one demand that Brij Bhushan should be first arrested and then his interrogation should take place,’ she added.