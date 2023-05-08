Academics express alarm about modifications in modern Indian history curriculum

On Sunday, eminent scholars expressed concern over changes being made to the presentation of modern Indian history, claiming that they violated the “inclusiveness” that has long been a hallmark of Indian culture.The academics were speaking at a discussion titled “Unpartitioned India: Muslims for a United India, Unvisited Histories,” which was organised by the Hashim Abdul Halim Foundation, which is named after the late West Bengal Assembly Speaker and Leftist ideologue known for his understanding of the Indian constitution and law.

Prof Maidul Islam, an eminent political scientist from the Centre for Studies in Social Sciences in Kolkata, bemoaned the omission of references to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the Congress President who, along with Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, and Mahatma Gandhi, negotiated India’s independence from the British, from the new NCERT syllabus.