Ajit Doval, India’s National Security Advisor, Holds Talks with US Counterpart in Saudi Arabia.

On May 7, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with his Indian counterpart Ajit K Doval in Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral and regional matters, as well as to advance their shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the world. The White House confirmed that this is the first meeting between the two leaders after they launched the ambitious India US ICET (Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology) dialogue earlier this year.

During the meeting, Sullivan also held bilateral talks with Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The White House noted that Sullivan thanked the Crown Prince for the support provided by Saudi Arabia to US citizens during the evacuation from Sudan. The leaders reviewed significant progress in talks to further consolidate the now 15-month long truce in Yemen and welcomed ongoing UN-led efforts to bring the war to a close.

The White House further added that Sullivan is scheduled to meet Ajit Doval again in Australia later this month on the sidelines of the Quad Summit. ‘He looks forward to further consulting with Mr. Doval on the margins of the Quad Summit later this month in Australia,’ the White House said. The four delegates agreed to maintain regular consultations and follow up on the matters discussed throughout the day.