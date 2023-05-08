Another explosion occurred nearby Golden Temple, no one hurt

On Monday morning, an explosion occurred near the Golden Temple on a heritage street, close to where a bomb explosion was reported on May 6. The blast on Monday caused no injuries or damage, the cause of the explosion has yet to be determined.

According to authorities, the explosion occurred near the same location on the heritage street leading to the Golden Temple as the one on Saturday. The explosion was detected around 6:30 a.m., according to an eyewitness. Soon after, police and forensic teams arrived and began collecting samples for further investigation. Locals demanded that the two incidents be thoroughly investigated. The explosions have caused terror among devotees, according to Jasbir Singh Patti, a daily visitor to the Golden Temple for the past 20 years, and the authorities should properly investigate these instances. The blast on Saturday injured one person and shattered the glass of several buildings.