How to pressure cook effortlessly?

A pressure cooker is a useful kitchen accessory that cooks food faster while preventing burning. It can be used for a variety of dishes, such as dal, curries, rice, and even cake. However, there are some common problems people face while using a pressure cooker, such as water leaking or steam escaping from the sides of the lid. Here are some simple hacks that can help you overcome these hurdles and cook hassle-free.

Foam often comes out of the lid while cooking beans, pulses, and rice, but adding one spoon of oil or ghee to the ingredients can help avoid this. Also, never fill the cooker more than halfway with liquid when cooking lentils, beans, legumes or rice. If the pressure in the cooker is not building up, check whether the lid is closed properly and that the gasket is properly inserted. If you use the pressure cooker more than 2-3 times a week, replace the gasket every year.

Sometimes, the steam vent of the cooker gets blocked due to certain foods such as cereals, pasta, rice, and mushy ingredients. This can be dangerous as the steam cannot escape properly. To avoid this, clean the steam vent regularly and let steam escape through the vent tube before putting on the lid. If liquid or steam is leaking from the handle, it may be due to a faulty gasket or damage to the body of the pressure cooker.

These hacks are simple, yet many people are not aware of them. Give them a try and let us know if they helped you cook better using the pressure cooker.