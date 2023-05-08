Mamata criticises BJP for unrest in Manipur by saying, ‘When something happens in Bengal..’

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, criticised the BJP governments in Manipur and at the national level on Monday in response to the violence that shook the region. Hundreds of central teams are allegedly dispatched to ‘defame the Bengal government’ whenever something negative occurs in Bengal, according to Mamata Banerjee.

‘When something happens in Bengal, hundreds of central teams are sent here to defame us. But since Manipur is a BJP-ruled state, nothing is being done. But people want to know the figures,’ Mamata Banerjee said.

She added, ‘We don’t know how many people have died due to shoot-at-sight order and general violence. The state government isn’t coming out with the number. Sometime back I learnt the figure is 60-70 deaths.’

Following conflicts between the Meitai minority and the tribals last week, Bengal’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern about the tense situation in Manipur.

According to the CM, 185 persons have so far contacted the Bengali government. Mamata Banerjee stated, ‘We are in contact with the Manipur government.’

This comes after the Bengali government established a helpline for people trapped in Manipur’s violent areas. On Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave the chief secretary instructions to keep an eye on the evacuation procedure in order to assist those who were in ‘distress and despair.’