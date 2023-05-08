Protests sparked by Trinamool leader’s ‘Khalistani’ statement on Kurmi people in Bengal

West Bengal’s Kurmi community protested in the streets of the Purulia district after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ajit Maity compared the tribe to ‘Khalistanis.’

On Monday, members of the Kurmi community reportedly assembled at the Sindari intersection in Purulia, stopped the street, and set fire to effigies of state minister Srikant Mahato and Ajit Maity.

Ajit Maity stated at a public event on Sunday in the West Midnapore district, ‘Like the self-proclaimed Khalistanis leaders, some self-proclaimed Kurmi leaders are also trying to influence the tribal community in demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status from Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.’

Maity was at the public gathering, along with Srikant Mahato.

According to Maity’s logic, the Constitution prohibits the chief minister from granting a community schedule tribe status.

He added that Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, had previously asked the Centre for an update on the Kurmi community’s application for ST designation.

Maity said, ‘CM Banerjee, after discussion with her cabinet ministers, has sent a written letter to Delhi seeking an update on granting ST status to the Kurmi community.’