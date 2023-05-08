Tomorrow, Cyclone Mocha expected to develop, dissipate over southeast Bay of Bengal

The path of cyclone Mocha is anticipated to clear in the following two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Yemen proposed the name for the cyclone after the Red Sea port city, which is credited with introducing coffee to the world more over 500 years ago.

According to the weather agency’s bulletin, a cyclonic circulation is present over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the nearby south Andaman Sea. On Monday, a low-pressure area is predicted to develop over the area due to its impact.

‘It is likely to intensify into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea around May 9. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea,’ the IMD said.

After the creation of the low pressure region, specifics regarding its route and intensification will be given. The system is constantly and continuously monitored, according to the IMD.