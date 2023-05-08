You will get fine for these parking offences in UAE: Full list

Dubai: Federal traffic laws in the UAE list out several parking or stopping-related offences and fines. The authorities in the country regulates parking to ensure smooth traffic as illegal parking could also obstruct the movement of vehicles and pedestrians, and even block access to fire hydrants.

List of traffic offences and fines:

Improper parking: Dh500 fine

Parking behind vehicles and blocking their movement: Dh500 fine

Parking without securing the vehicle: Dh500 fine

Parking vehicles on pavements: Dh400 fine

Stopping a vehicle in a way that blocks pedestrians’ movement: Dh400 fine

Parking in front of fire hydrants: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points

Parking in spaces allocated for people with special needs: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points

Stopping in the middle of the road without a reason: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points

Stopping in the yellow box junction: Dh500 fine

Stopping the vehicle in prohibited areas on the left road shoulder on public roads: Dh1,000 fine