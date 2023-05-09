Canada to work more closely with allies like Australia, United States and the UK in areas of advanced technologies

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand expressed on May 9th that Canada is interested in strengthening its collaboration with allies such as Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom, particularly in advanced technologies with a defense focus. She was asked about whether Canada wanted to join the AUKUS alliance. Anand responded that Canada is keen on furthering cooperation on AI, quantum computing, and other advanced technologies with defense implications with its closest allies.

AUKUS is a trilateral security agreement established in 2021 between Australia, the UK, and the US, which is viewed by many as an alliance aimed at containing China’s growing influence. The UK and the US are planning to transfer advanced nuclear submarine technology to Australia, which China has viewed as an intrusion into its backyard. The Globe and Mail reported on May 9th, citing sources, that Canada wants to participate in the information-sharing and advanced technology development components of the alliance, particularly in undersea defense capabilities. The publication added that Canada is seeking to join the non-nuclear aspect of AUKUS.

AUKUS has faced criticism from countries like China and France. France lost its submarine deal with Australia due to the formation of AUKUS, which was made after the deal was agreed upon. Canada’s exclusion from the alliance has also been perceived by some as a slight to a country that is already part of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance with AUKUS members and New Zealand.

Anand remarked that Canada’s relationship with its Five Eyes allies is strong, and the country is interested in furthering cooperation in AI and other innovation projects with its allies. A review by the Australian government last month revealed that China is undertaking the most extensive military buildup of any country since the end of World War II, which is occurring without transparency or reassurance to the Indo-Pacific region of China’s strategic intent. China is also engaged in strategic competition in Australia’s immediate neighborhood.

The publicly released version of the classified report, published on May 9th, emphasized that Australia must avoid the highest level of strategic risk it faces as a nation: the possibility of a significant conflict in the region. The report stated that the military threat to Australia does not necessitate invasion in the missile age. It called for Australia to collaborate more closely with the US, including through increased bilateral military planning, joint patrols, and hosting more rotations of US forces, including submarines.