Fire breaks out at Army Base hospital in Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out at an Army Base hospital in the Delhi Cantonment area. The fire broke out at around 3.50 am today. The fire was brought under control by more than a dozen fire engines.

‘A massive fire broke out at Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment area. Medical equipment was damaged in the fire,’ said fire department officials.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details into the matter are awaited.