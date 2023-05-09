Know health benefits of mint leaves

Mint leaves, also known as pudina has several medicinal benefits. Mint is one of the oldest herbs utilized by humans.

Health benefits of pudina :

Promotes digestion: mint is rich in antioxidants, menthol, and phytonutrients. It is a herb that is particularly effective at promoting healthy digestion. The essential oils contained in mint have potent antibacterial and antiseptic properties. This reduces stomach cramps and reducing issues such as acidity and flatulence.

Eases chest congestion: Mint has the ability to alleviate chest congestion and make breathing easier. The methanol found in mint acts as a natural decongestant, working to loosen mucus build-up within the lungs and reduce swelling of the nasal membranes.

Relieves pain: The menthol present in mint has a muscle-relaxing effect, making it a useful tool for easing various types of pain.

Gives you a glowing skin: With its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, it can help to treat acne and pimples. Additionally, mint serves as an effective skin cleanser, helping to remove impurities and restore a healthy glow.