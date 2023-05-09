Lady entrepreneur in Srinagar sells cloth in kilogram

Lady entrepreneur in Srinagar has pioneered the sale of cloth fabric in kilograms in Kashmir. Her experiment was a success and an instant popular, and her firm has grown from one showroom in 2012 to five in downtown Srinagar, with plans for further expansion.

Anjum Jan, a lady from downtown Srinagar’s Illahibagh neighbourhood, started her own business in 2012. She has a Master’s degree in Commerce and worked in several disciplines in the private sector for over a decade before beginning her own firm. In 2012, after getting sufficient experience in the private sector, I launched my own business Anjum explained. Anjum used the similar strategy in Kashmir after being inspired by the concept of selling cloth fabrics in kilograms in Mumbai. In the showrooms, she has a weight balance machine for weighing the outfits. She claims that the things in her showrooms are at least 40% to 50% less expensive than the market cost. Anjum claims that she is also distributing the cloth to a trader in Uttar Pradesh. The dealer has been buying the fabric from me on a regular basis for the last few years.